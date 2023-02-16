SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Dorchester Paws is asking for the public’s help to reunite lost pets with their owners as the shelter struggles with overcrowding.

According to the shelter, more than 160 animals have come into the shelter as either a lost pet or a stray animal in the past 15 days, mostly from Saint George, Summerville, and Dorchester.

The shelter said it has hit “critical capacity” meaning there are no open kennels on any of the dog floors. To ease overcrowding, Dorchester Paws is asking people to consider fostering pets.

People can also adopt pets from Dorchester Paws for $14 until Sunday, and all adoptions come with free health exam waiver, pet insurance, a free virtual training trial, and a “Valentine’s Day Date Night” bag. Pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and vetted.