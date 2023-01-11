SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is hosting a Community Pet Day for residents in need of pet supplies and veterinary care next week.

Dorchester Paws is planning to give out more than 73,000 pounds of pet supplies and food to county residents in need.

“When faced with difficult moments, many people must make the incredibly tough decision to re-home or surrender their pets, despite their pets bringing them love, happiness, and companionship,” the shelter said.

The shelter will also provide onsite veterinary care and allowance to a resource village that can help families handle any future needs for their pets.

Onsite veterinarians will provide the following examinations:

-Basic vet health exam

-Rabies vaccinations

-Microchips

-DHPP for dogs

-FVRCP for cats

The increasing number of pet surrenders and stray animal intakes prompted Dorchester Paws to start its new Pet Support Program, which helps keeps pets in the home and out of the shelter.

Community Pet Day is happening on January 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 175 McQueen Boulevard.

Residents must pre-register and be approved to attend the event and must reside in Dorchester County. Click here to register.