DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws announced plans to evacuate its campus on Tuesday morning ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

The shelter is in a flood zone and leaders there say projected tidal surge and flooding from heavy rainfall will pose a risk to the campus and dog kennels.

Dorchester Paws is calling on area residents to serve as temporary housing for the animals. “We are in desperate need of our neighbors to open their homes to an animal in need through the weekend until it is safe for animals to return,” the shelter said.

Those who can act as a foster family can fill out an application online, then come by the shelter beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday and head to the tent.

Tell a staff member about your home and ask for them to pair you with an animal, and a staff member will bring you the dog or cat and any supplies you might need.

“It is not safe for the animals to stay in their kennels through the storm,” the shelter said.

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes to much of the Lowcountry on Wednesday.