SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is joining two other Lowcountry animal shelters in Operation Dog Rescue, an effort to reduce overcrowding and get adult dogs adopted.

All dogs seven months and older will have adoption fees waived on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, the shelter will provide the following to all adopters:

A free bag of dog food

A free health exam waiver to use

30 days of Trupanion Health Insurance

30 days of Telehealth meds (for up to 5 pets in your home)

Free Week Trial of Good Pup Virtual Training

An animal that is spayed/neutered, vetted, HW tested, HW treated IF positive, vaccinated and microchipped

Several adoption events are also taking place across the area: