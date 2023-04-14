SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is joining two other Lowcountry animal shelters in Operation Dog Rescue, an effort to reduce overcrowding and get adult dogs adopted.
All dogs seven months and older will have adoption fees waived on Saturday and Sunday.
In addition, the shelter will provide the following to all adopters:
- A free bag of dog food
- A free health exam waiver to use
- 30 days of Trupanion Health Insurance
- 30 days of Telehealth meds (for up to 5 pets in your home)
- Free Week Trial of Good Pup Virtual Training
- An animal that is spayed/neutered, vetted, HW tested, HW treated IF positive, vaccinated and microchipped
Several adoption events are also taking place across the area:
- Community Pet Day
- Saturday, April 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Davis Bailey Park (5190 E Jim Bilton Blvd, St George)
- Adoption Celebration
- Saturday, April 15 at 2:00 p.m.
- One in a Melon! (136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville)
- Dorchester Paws Adoption Event
- Saturday, April 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Dorchester County Library (76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville)
- Dorchester Paws Adoption Event
- Sunday, April 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Petco (1101 N Main St Suite 307, Summerville
- Dorchester Paws Adoption Event
- Sunday, April 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Founders Hall (500 Old Towne Road, Charleston)