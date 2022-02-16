Dorchester Rep. suffers medical issue during Statehouse meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina House Judiciary Committee meeting was stalled Wednesday after Chairman Chris Murphy (R-Dorchester) experienced a “medical issue.”

Murphy called the meeting into session, but appeared to struggle with his words. Before discussion began, Murphy got up and left without explanation.

The meeting continued for 34 minutes before Rep. Jay Jordan interrupted to let members know that Murphy suffered what he described as a “medical issue.” No further details were provided.

According to the Associated Press, Murphy had recently “been unable to come to the Statehouse, first because he had COVID-19 and later because of lingering symptoms and problems from the disease.” It is unclear if Wednesday’s incident is related.

Before adjourning the meeting, the Committee held a moment of silence to pray for Murphy’s quick recovery.