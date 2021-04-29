Dorchester Road will be ‘shut down for hours’ following multi-vehicle collision

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is working a Thursday night multi-vehicle collision with injuries on Dorchester Road.

According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the SCHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is on the way to the scene as of 9:20 p.m.

Lt. Rick Carson with DCSO said that Dorchester Road will be shut down for hours.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Dorchester Road and Patriots Boulevard, near Ashley River Church of God, around 7:13 p.m.

News 2 is en route to the scene and working to learn more. We will provide updates as more details become available.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

