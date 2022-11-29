DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Dorchester County roads will close Wednesday as a Lowcountry native and University of Virginia football player who was killed in a November 13 campus shooting is brought home and laid to rest.

Hundreds of people — including the University of Virginia football team — are expected to honor the life of Lavel Davis Jr.

To accommodate the procession and crowds, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) will be closing Coburn Town Road from School Street to Crum Lane from 1:00 p.m. until around 6:00 p.m. Residents will be granted limited access.

South Railroad Avenue from Church Street to Campbell Thicket will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to around 6:00 p.m. as well.

DCSO will be on site.