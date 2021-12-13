Dorchester School District 2 announces holiday schedule for COVID-19 testing

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) will provide free COVID-19 testing for students and staff during the district’s winter holiday break at its testing center.

COVID-19 tests will be given at 115 Devon Road in Cottage 28, behind Knightsville Elementary School.

Tests will begin on December 17 and will follow the schedule below:

December 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

December 20-23: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

December 27-30: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tests will not be available on December 24th and December 31st.

DD2 will resume its regular testing hours on January 3 under the following schedule:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tests are only offered to DD2 students and staff currently. Both rapid and PCR tests will be available on a volunteer basis. Those wishing to be tested are required to sign a registration form. Parent/guardian and staff consent forms will be required for submission at the time of testing.