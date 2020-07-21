Dorchester School District 2 Board announces calendar start dates for 2020-2021 school year

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Dorchester School District 2 officials say planning this school year with an unpredictable future has been challenging. While some aspects of the classroom may shift, the district announced the 2020-21 starting date and bell schedule.

In a unanimous decision on Monday night, the school board voted for Option 3. This means that teachers will start on August 31st and students will start on September 8th.

The group also approved this school year’s bell schedule; which will also be in place if students are learning virtually.

Superintendent Joseph Pye says the learning model the district operates under is dependent on the disease level in the area and state leaders.

“It’s very difficult. You don’t know what the state will allow you to do or what the governor’s office will allow the state to do,” says Pye.

The plans include a completely virtual, face-to-face and hybrid model. Parents will still have the option to enroll their student in the eLearning model if they’d prefer to keep their child at home.

For parents interested in enrolling their student in the eLearning model, the application window is from July 21st to July 28th. The district will be hosting a virtual parents night for those who would like to learn more. Click here for more details.