DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Candidates for the Dorchester School District 2 (DD2) superintendent position are scheduled to be interviewed this week.

The DD2 school board has four executive sessions planned for this week to interview candidates to serve as the school district’s new superintendent.

The board of trustees are holding four specially called meetings through this week, and will not take action at the end of each meeting.

The candidates’ names have not been provided.

DD2 will provide an update at its next board meeting on March 14.