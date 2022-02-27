SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) announced that wearing masks is optional on school buses beginning this week.

DD2 announced that masks will not be required while riding in or operating school buses as of Monday, February 28.

The change comes after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the South Carolina Department of Transportation lifted the mask requirement and staff members on school buses.

DD2 plans to remain on target to foster new COVID-19 procedures effective March, 1, officials said.