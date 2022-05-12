DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County School District Two (DD2) on Thursday announced a new deputy superintendent.

Dr. Brenda Hafner, who was previously being considered for the role of superintendent, has been appointed deputy superintendent. She will serve alongside superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins.

Hafner has been Chief of Schools for the Sumpter School District since 2018 and has previously served as a middle and high school principal in Richland County.

She plans to relocate to the Summerville area.

