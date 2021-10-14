Dorchester School District 2 offering free COVID-19 tests

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site as infection rates spike on October 8, 2020 in New York City. – New York’s governor announced earlier in the week tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Thursday began offering free COVID-19 testing for students and staff.

Both rapid and PCR tests are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. behind Knightsville Elementary School (115 Devon Road in Cottage 28).

Tests will be conducted by a testing partner assigned by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Appointments are not required, but parent/guardian and staff consent forms must be filled out.