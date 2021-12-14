Dorchester School District 2 principal named South Carolina Principal of the Year

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An elementary school principal in Dorchester School District 2 is receiving statewide recognition and has been named South Carolina Principal of the Year.

Rene Harris, principal of Beech Hill Elementary School (BHES) has been named 2022 South Carolina Principal of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA).

District officials say that Harris learned of her award in a surprise announcement by the SCASA Executive Director, Beth Phibbs, during a district principal meeting on December 10th.

Via DD2

Harris has been the principal of BHES since 2008 and she has received several state and national awards during her tenure at the school. BHES earned the title of Palmetto’s Finest School in 2012 as a top elementary school in South Carolina.

Officials say that Harris participated in many professional development programs during her career, and in every position, she has shown extraordinary leadership skills.