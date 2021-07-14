Dorchester School District Two announces workshop and public input meeting for school reopening, federal spending plans

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) has scheduled a school board workshop and public input meeting for July 19 at 6 P.M. at Summerville High School, located at 1101 Boone Hill Road.
Community members will be provided with information for the school district’s development of a spending plan for federal ESSER III funds, in addition to the drafted 2021 school re-opening plan.
The public will have an opportunity to give their input and ask questions about both plans.
DD2 staff will present the following information at the meeting:
- Results of the district community survey on use of the ESSER III funding
- Draft proposals for use of the federal funding to address student learning loss and academic needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Draft plans for reopening of school for 2021-2022
The meeting will also be livestreamed at ddtwo.org/live.
For more information, visit the district website at ddtwo.org.