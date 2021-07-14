Dorchester School District Two announces workshop and public input meeting for school reopening, federal spending plans

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) has scheduled a school board workshop and public input meeting for July 19 at 6 P.M. at Summerville High School, located at 1101 Boone Hill Road.

Community members will be provided with information for the school district’s development of a spending plan for federal ESSER III funds, in addition to the drafted 2021 school re-opening plan.

The public will have an opportunity to give their input and ask questions about both plans.

DD2 staff will present the following information at the meeting:

Results of the district community survey on use of the ESSER III funding

Draft proposals for use of the federal funding to address student learning loss and academic needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Draft plans for reopening of school for 2021-2022

The meeting will also be livestreamed at ddtwo.org/live.

For more information, visit the district website at ddtwo.org.