DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two celebrated the opening of their new eSports competition lab at Summerville High School on Saturday, Oct. 28.

With the gaming industry reaching nearly $160 billion in revenue and colleges awarding millions in scholarships for eSports, DD2 wants its students to have an advantage as they head into their next chapter after graduation.

“Adding eSports to our high-quality academics is an ideal opportunity,” said Executive Director of Student Programs Dr. Greg Harrison. “We’re preparing students for lucrative careers and engaging them through their passion for interactive technology.”

The labs are developing students’ digital expertise in gaming, competing, recording, announcing and producing.

These skills are developing the next generation of eSports leaders to thrive in professions such as intelligence operations, gaming development, network administration and cyber security.

“We have all sorts of students. We find a safe space where they interact with each other and learn how to grow and play together — all the soft skills that employers are always talking about wanting — that’s what we provide,” said Coach David Griggs.