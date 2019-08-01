Dorchester School District Two looks to increase pay raise for teachers

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) - Dorchester County District Two is looking to increase the salaries of their K-12 grade teachers.



Over the past few months, the county and the school district have been working to come up with a budget that would make them competitive with other school districts.



In May, the Dorchester County Council conducted three readings for this years' school district budget.



Nearly 20 million dollars was requested by The District Two School District.



According to council members, the requested amount could not legally be provided.



County staff sat down with the district staff to look at the demands and needs of the school district.



After about a month, the two parties were able to come up with a budget that could be legally provided.



If approved, this pay raise would give educators within Dorchester County a 1% increase in their salaries.



On Monday, Superintendent Pye, came forward to the council, asking for over two million dollars in revenue.

Council members, in response made a motion by title, only.



They say that this is the start of the process to potentially amend the budget.



"We certainly want to support keeping those teachers in the classroom. Everybody knows that education is very important. It's the silver bullet that solves many poverty issues. Without good teachers, we can't necessarily solve that problem, so we have to keep them in the classroom. There's a lot of burn out and so if we can pay them and show them that we respect them, we certainly want to try to help where we can," says Jay Byars, Dorchester County Council Member.



Council members explain that they will continue hashing out salary details. The anticipated date for this issue is to be brought up again in August 12th.







