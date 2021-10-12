Dorchester School District Two seeks public input for new middle school name

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new middle school is being built in Dorchester School District Two, near Beech Hill Elementary, and officials are seeking community input to help name the new school.

The new school is projected to open in August 2022 and will serve students in grades sixth through eighth.

According to DD2, the school will help to alleviate overcrowding in several middle schools within the district. Community meetings will happen in the coming weeks to present proposals for naming the school and receive input on proposed attendance areas.

DD2 will conduct a six-week campaign inviting employees, parents, students, and community members to submit suggestions for the name of the new middle school.

An electronic form is available until November 19th at ddtwo.org/schoolname for suggested names. Said names will be collected and resulted will be shared with the Board of Trustees to review as input to officially name the new school.