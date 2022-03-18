DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Woodland High School on Friday announced that it would be postponing its prom just hours before the event was set to take place.

According to a post made shortly before 6:00 p.m. on the school’s Facebook page, the decision was made due to “extreme and unsafe weather conditions.”

Potentially severe weather is expected across the Lowcountry Friday night. Prom was supposed to be held at an outdoor venue, and no inclement weather plans were made.

The post went on to say that prom would be rescheduled, and the new date would be announced next week.

One parent told News 2 that the Facebook post was the only announcement made; the school did not call to tell parents about the cancellation. While parents and students are happy prom was not outright cancelled, many are angry about the late notice and lack of planning.

Prom is not a cheap event. While dresses can be re-worn, many students who chose to rent tuxes were left all dressed up with nowhere to go. Those who invest in things like hair and makeup appointments or limos cannot get the money back for the services rendered prior to the postponed event. Moreover, if they plan to attend the rescheduled prom, they’ll have to decide whether to shell out for those services again.

Hundreds of comments on the Facebook post expressed concern for the failure of organizers to make contingency plans, especially knowing how fickle Lowcountry weather can be.