DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) reports multiple trees down as of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday as severe storms roll across the Lowcountry.

According to DCSO, multiple trees are down on houses near 277 West Main Street.

Trees are blocking two lanes of I-95 North near mile marker 74.

Trees are down across US 78 in St. George.

Trees and power lines are down across the roadway near 871 St. Paul Road.

Trees and power lines are down across the roadway near 107 Gum Branch Road.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.