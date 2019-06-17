Driver crashes into Summerville utility pole, leaves scene

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) A driver is on the run after crashing into a utility pole early Monday morning.

According to the Summerville Police Department, officers arrived at West Carolina Avenue just after 4:00 a.m. and observed the single vehicle collision which knocked out power for several Dominion Energy customers.

From their initial investigations, officers said it appears the vehicle ran off the road and the driver who is currently unknown overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip over and hit the power pole.

Damage to the pole also caused traffic lights to malfunction.

By the time officers arrived, they said the driver was already gone.

Dominion Energy was dispatched to the scene and said power was restored to all customers around 8:43 a.m. A spokesperson for the utility company said the crash broke the pole into several pieces and has been replaced. Final repairs are being completed.

The crash remains under investigation.

