Driver dies in collision with 18-wheeler on I-26

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes have reopened along I-26 at mile marker 173 following a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened just after 9:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate.

Two units, a 2000 Kenworth tractor-trailer and 2018 Chevrolet Express cargo van were both traveling eastbound when the tractor-trailer slowed in traffic and the Chevrolet struck the rear of the truck.

Trooper Southern said the driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Trident Medical Center for evaluation.

The driver of the Chevy was wearing a seatbelt but became entrapped in the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A name and cause of death will be released by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.