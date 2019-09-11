Driver dies in collision with 18-wheeler on I-26

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes have reopened along I-26 at mile marker 173 following a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened just after 9:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate.

Two units, a 2000 Kenworth tractor-trailer and 2018 Chevrolet Express cargo van were both traveling eastbound when the tractor-trailer slowed in traffic and the Chevrolet struck the rear of the truck.

Trooper Southern said the driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Trident Medical Center for evaluation.

The driver of the Chevy was wearing a seatbelt but became entrapped in the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A name and cause of death will be released by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES