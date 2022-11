DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a tree in Dorchester County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 3 a.m. on clubhouse road near US 17.

Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse Road when the driver veered off the road right and struck a tree.

The driver received life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

SCHP is investigating the crash.