Driver killed after truck flips multiple times in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County.

According to Corporal Collins with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Cummings Chapel Road when they ran off the right side of the road and overturned several times.

It happened on Wednesday just after 10:00 p.m.

Collins said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

That driver was killed as a result of the crash. A name will be released by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office at a later time.