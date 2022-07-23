FILE: Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. (Credit: Getty Images)

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a crash on Ashley Phosphate Road Saturday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 10:28 a.m. on Ashley Phosphate Road just west of North Charleston.

Master Troop Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP said a BMW sedan was traveling east when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The sedan crossed the center line and collided with a Honda, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Honda was injured and taken to Trident Medical.

The driver of the sedan, a 34-year-old from North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased will be released by the coroner’s office at a later date.