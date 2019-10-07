Driver of tractor-trailer dies following crash with train in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a tractor-trailer has died following a collision with a train Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Mellichamp Road near the intersection of US 78.

According to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer flatbed was attempting to cross the railroad at Mellichamp to access US 78 when the Norfolk Southern train collided with the driver side of the vehicle.

The driver of that tractor-trailer sustained injuries and was transported by EMS to Trident Medical Center where they later died.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The victim’s name will be released by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

