Drop-in meeting scheduled for replacement bridge over Indian Field Swamp

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – You will have the chance to learn about the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s plans to replace a bridge over Indian Field Swamp in Dorchester County.

The SCDOT said the US 15 bridge is structurally deficient and functionally obsolete.

The move is part of the agency’s ten-year plan to reduce the number of closed and load-restricted bridges in the state.

Tuesday’s drop-in meeting runs from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Dorchester County Council Chambers locations at 201 Johnson Street in St. George.

There will be a 21-day comment period for the construction phase of the bridge.

The replacement is expected to cost nearly $7 million next fiscal year.