Early morning fire sparks evacuation at Summerville assisted living facility, no injuries reported

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire-Rescue responded to a fire call at an assisted living facility early Thursday morning.

Crews arrived to find smoke in the building just before 4:00 a.m. and assisted with an evacuation of the building.

Fire-Rescue officials said a fire was located inside a room and had been contained by the building’s sprinkler system.

Crews ventilated the smoke and extinguished some hot spots. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.