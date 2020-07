NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in North Charleston.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Archdale Blvd just after 4:00 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they located a deceased victim at one of the apartment buildings.

Investigators are still at the scene. Count on 2 for the latest.