Early morning Summerville fire leaves 1 in hospital, devastates 5 apartments

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Just after midnight, Summerville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at The Grove at Oakbrook Apartments located at 325 Midland Parkway.

When crews arrived, they were met with flames coming from a third-floor balcony, according to a report from Fire Captain Jeremiah Lee.

Crews attempted to put out the flames while also securing the apartments, evacuating residents and brought the fire under control, all in about 25 minutes.

One resident was taken to Summerville Medical by Dorchester County EMS as a precaution for smoke inhalation – no other injuries were reported.

Five apartment unites were deemed inhabitable due to severe damage from the fire, smoke and water.

American Red Cross is assisting residents with a place to stay.

Summerville Police, Dorchester County Fire and Rescue also provided assistance at this incident.

