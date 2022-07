DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Transportation will make emergency repairs on 1-26 on Monday.

According to SCDOT, crews will perform “emergency bridge deck repairs” on 1-26 East near mile marker 177.

The right lane of I-26 will be closed.

Crews will begin work at approximately 6 a.m. and are estimated to take 24 hours.