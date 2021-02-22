Edisto River at ‘major flood stage,’ expected to begin receding on Monday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County say the Edisto River is at major flood stage following heavy rain last week, but it’s expected to begin receding on Monday.

County leaders say some roads near the Edisto River remain closed because of flooding.

“This is primarily due to the combination of elevated river levels coupled with significant rainfall accumulation,” said Dorchester County Public Information Officer, Tiffany Norton.

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=GIVS1&wfo=chs

Emergency crews in Colleton County performed some water rescues in Walterboro on Friday because of rising water, but Norton said there have been no calls for service directly related to flooding in Dorchester County.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue has high water apparatus and water rescue assets prepositioned for rapid deployment if needed.