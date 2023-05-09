DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists in the area of Dorchester Road may see extended delays in traffic after a reported electrical fire Tuesday morning.

Both lanes of Dorchester Road are blocked in front of Ashborough, according to Dorchester County Government.

Officials say the lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time at Brandywine Drive and Tabby Lane.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. Crews have not indicated when the road will reopen.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: