Electrical issue at Fort Dorchester High extends e-learning through Wednesday

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Monday announced that e-learning will continue through Wednesday for students at Fort Dorchester High School as crews work to fix an electrical issue.

A statement from DD2 said that a necessary repair part is expected to “arrive by air on Monday evening,” then technicians will spend the next two days installing the part.

DD2 expects the school to be open for in-person learning by Thursday. Parents and students will be notified in the coming days.

Students have been learning virtually since September 16 as a result of the electrical issue.