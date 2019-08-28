Epworth Children’s Home opens new office in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Currently, there’s roughly about 600 Lowcountry kids and teens that need homes.

Since the 1800s The Epworth Children’s home has provided services for foster children and parents.

On Thursday afternoon, the Columbia-based Children’s home will open their new office in Summerville.

This office is the first outpost that the Epworth Children’s Home has had. Eventually, their goal is to take this organization state-wide.

For now, they are bringing their services closer to the Lowcountry area where the need for foster homes is great.

About 600 of their fosters aged 0-18 are from Dorchester County.

“43 Percent of those children are being shipped to other communities because we do not have foster homes to accommodate the need. We are short about 250 homes here in this foster arena,” says McBee Zimmerman, the Director of Foster Care and Adoption for Epworth Children’s Home.

This year, a new space in Summerville was donated to them by Bethany United Methodist Church.

“Children are our future and this is a new initiative for Foster Parents to get involved,” says Peter Thompson, the Church Administrator for Bethany United Methodist Church.

According to administrators, the second location in Summerville will help them find local homes for local kids.

“We would rather have homes waiting on children instead of children waiting on homes,” says Zimmerman.

