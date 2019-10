Dorchester County, S.C. (WCBD) – An early-morning crash is causing major delays along I-26.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a truck struck the bridge that crosses over I-26 to Beidler Forest at mile-marker 184.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says I-26 WB between MM 187 and 177 and the bridge crossing over the interstate to Beidler Forest are shutdown. We’re told a truck struck the bridge at MM 184. @WCBD #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/KApVMZNdxv — Temple Ricke (@templerickewcbd) October 17, 2019

All lanes of I-26 westbound were closed between exit 187 and 177 for several hours but reopened just before 8:30 a.m. following a DOT inspection.