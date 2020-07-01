Face covering ordinance approved for unincorporated Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A face covering ordinance will soon be in effect for unincorporated Dorchester County.

County Council adopted the measure during an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The mask ordinance is effective at 11:59 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – Sunday, August 30, 2020, or unless otherwise rescinded or extended by County Council.

Anyone who is found in violation of the ordinance will be guilty of a civil infraction and will face a fine of $25 and up to $100.

The Ordinance Applies to the Following:

1. All customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail or food service establishment;

2. All persons entering any building open to the public in the County must wear a face covering while inside the building;

3. All retail establishments including but not limited to, restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies or other buildings open to the public must require their employees to wear a Face Covering at all times while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely and social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed;

4. All persons when walking in public where maintaining a distance of six (6) feet between other members of the public at all times is not possible.

5. While providing or utilizing public transportation including taxis, Uber or Lyft.

6. While interacting with people in outdoor spaces, including curbside pickup, delivery and service calls.

Face Coverings Are Not Required:

1. In outdoor or unenclosed areas appurtenant to retail or food service

establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed;

2. For those who cannot wear a Face Covering due to a medical or behavioral condition;

3. For children under five years old, provided that adults accompanying children age make reasonable efforts to have children wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of retail or food service establishments;

4. For patrons of food service establishments while they are dining, seated or socially

distanced consuming food and/or beverage;

5. In private, individual offices and for employees where they are separated from customer by a plexiglass or glass shield;

6. When complying with directions of law enforcement officers;

7. In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the dentist or swimming;

8. While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed area;

9. Police officers, Firefighters, EMS or other First Responders when it is not practical while engaged in a public safety matter or an emergency nature.