DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of U.S. Highway 15 in Dorchester County is shut down due to a fatal crash Friday afternoon, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement at the scene said two people were killed in the collision which involved a tractor-trailer and vehicle.

The crash happened on Highway 15 North between Duncan Chapel and Seven Mile while crews work to clear the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.