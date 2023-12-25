NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is currently investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station in North Charleston late Sunday.

Officials say around 11:20 p.m. Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls for a shooting at Parker’s Kitchen on Ashley Phosphate and Windsor Hill Blvd. Responding deputies arrived on the scene to find one gunshot victim.

Deputies say that shortly after they were notified of a second victim who had arrived at Trident Hospital.

Officials say one victim died at the scene and the other is ongoing surgery.

Lt. Rick Carson, the Public Information Officer at DCSO, says he currently does not believe this shooting is associated with the North Charleston homicide that occurred earlier Sunday evening, less than a quarter mile away.

