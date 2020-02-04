Federal investigators determine what caused SLED helicopter to crash last summer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – We now know what caused a State Law Enforcement Division helicopter to crash on June 26.

Federal investigators have determined a co-pilot left a control pedal locked and did not communicate that information to the pilot.

A National Transportation Safety Board report shows the SLED co-pilot locked the pedal when he and the pilot had left the chopper, but kept the engine running. The report explains that this is a common practice for SLED, however, the specific manufacturer for this helicopter does not approve said practice.

The pilot then attempted to move the helicopter to Summerville to refuel it and that’s when the helicopter went down. The helicopter was destroyed as a result of the crash and the pilot suffered minor injuries.