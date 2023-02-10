SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Elementary school students in Summerville are learning life skills that teachers hope they will use in the future.

On Friday, fifth graders at Beech Hill Elementary School participated in the school’s annual “Shake and Shine” soft skills competition.

In the first round, students compete in 20 90-second challenges including teaching a lesson, ordering a meal at a restaurant, giving a speech, and selling an item.

In the second round, the students had to approach local business professionals, shake hands, introduce themselves, and ask questions.

Then, the students are scored based on how well they interacted with the adult professionals.

According to district leaders, the competition is designed to help students recognize how soft skills play an important role in their lives.

“Just had a great competition,” teacher James Hearn said. “Very proud of these kids to be in fifth grade and to be able to do the things they did today, I’m very proud and very impressed.”

The top three students will go on to compete next month at the national Amazing Shake competition through The Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta.