Filing for Summerville Mayor

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the next few weeks, residents of Summerville can stop by city hall to file for mayor.

To file, you must be registered within the Town if Summerville and apply by the September 6th deadline.

90 days from now, residents will be casting their votes for mayor.

“It’s always different when an incumbent decides to not run for re-election, ” said Todd Billman, the executive director for elections for Dorchester County.

On Wednesday, the 30-day period to file began, inviting Summerville residents with a new vision for the town to come forward.

“Anybody can run for mayor that lives in the town of Summerville”, said Billman.

According to the town, just one candidate came forward to file on Wednesday, but two others have announced they plan on running for office.

“I think it will be at least three candidates, but I’ve heard as many as five,” he said.

Despite Wednesday being the first day to file, the town says that for every election the specific time of filing varies.

“We’ve had people who have not filed until the next day, but there are some who want to be the first to file — so I would say there’s definitely some candidates who want to make sure they get in there to file on the first day and others who wait until the end,” noted Billman.

While filing is in session, the town is also reminding folks to make sure they are registered within thirty days prior to the election.

“One often confusing point for voters is they believe just because they went to the DMV that they’re registered to vote. They have to make sure that when they went to the DMV they selected that box where the registration was sent to our office,” he explained.

If you’d like to confirm that you are registered to cast your vote, you can visit the link here. As a reminder, The election is set to take place on November 5th.