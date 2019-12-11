Filming underway in Summerville for possible Super Bowl ad

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Summerville, SC – Little Main Street in Summerville was closed early Wednesday morning as part of the set for a possible Super Bowl commercial.

Filming could last until 2 p.m. Wednesday, though town officials expect it to wrap sooner in the day. 

The Town of Summerville approved a special event permit for Chelsea Pictures to film a commercial in downtown Summerville through Saturday.   Chelsea Pictures is a production company based in California.  

Local businesses are frustrated with the closure, saying it’s a busy shopping season that could be interrupted.

The Town of Summerville spokesperson confirmed to News 2 the commercial is for Budweiser, and filming will be conducted at various locations in the downtown including Public Works Art Center, O’Lacy’s, a home on Sumter Avenue and Hutchinson Square.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES