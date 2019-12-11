Filming underway in Summerville for possible Super Bowl ad

Summerville, SC – Little Main Street in Summerville was closed early Wednesday morning as part of the set for a possible Super Bowl commercial.

Filming could last until 2 p.m. Wednesday, though town officials expect it to wrap sooner in the day.

The Town of Summerville approved a special event permit for Chelsea Pictures to film a commercial in downtown Summerville through Saturday. Chelsea Pictures is a production company based in California.

Local businesses are frustrated with the closure, saying it’s a busy shopping season that could be interrupted.

The Town of Summerville spokesperson confirmed to News 2 the commercial is for Budweiser, and filming will be conducted at various locations in the downtown including Public Works Art Center, O’Lacy’s, a home on Sumter Avenue and Hutchinson Square.