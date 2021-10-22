Final phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway project to begin in 2022

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A permitting process that will allow the final phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway to be completed has been signed by the U.S Army Corp of Engineers.

The third phase will extend the road by 3.25 miles with the goal of decreasing traffic on Main Street in Summerville.

Officials say the project is designed to improve roadway connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance safety within the Summerville area.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said he has been working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, along with local leaders, on ways to turn the final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway into a reality.

“We would not be at this point without the collaboration and hard work of the entire team. I truly appreciate all the hard work of the US Army Corps of Engineers, South Carolina Department of Transportation, State Senator Sean Bennett, Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring, and many others along the way,” said Sen. Graham. “I know this project will be a game-changing event for Summerville and the surrounding communities.”

South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy A. Hall said the recent approvals come after more than 17 years of delay on the $120 million project.

“Today is a good day for Summerville and for mitigating one of our major issues, traffic,” said Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring. “This has been a glowing example of multiple agencies, organizations, and levels of government working together for solutions.”

Construction is set to begin next year.