SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a Thursday afternoon fire in the Mallard Crossing subdivision.

Crews with Summerville Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a home off Akeley Lane around 1:00 p.m.

Firefighters found a portion of the home and garage were on fire when they arrived at the scene.

The front of the home was damaged. An SUV in the driveway was also burned.

No one was injured during the fire. Officials have not said what started the fire.