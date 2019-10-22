Fire destroys mobile home in Harleyville over the weekend

HARLEYVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that destroyed a mobile home in Dorchester County over the weekend remains under investigation.

Crews with the Dorchester County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire just after 5:33 p.m. on Addison Road in Harleyville where they observed extensive smoke and fire conditions coming from the home.

Dorchester County PIO Tiffany Norton said fire crews responded and were able to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes.

Four residents – one adult and three children – were home at the time of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.