Fire injures person, damages mobile home Monday night in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that injured one person and damaged a mobile home Monday night in Summerville is under investigation.

Officials in Dorchester County say nearly 22 fire personnel responded to a structure fire at a home on Milindas Lane near US Highway 78 just before 9:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a mobile home with smoke and fire coming from the structure.

According to a news release, Summerville Fire Rescue provided automatic aid and located one resident inside the home. They were treated by Dorchester County EMS for burns and smoke inhalation.

The resident was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

“I am proud of the cohesive response by all agencies. The dedication and high-level of service demonstrated by each and every first responder is a true testament to our motto and guiding principle- One County, One Mission,” said Dorchester County Fire Chief Tres Atkinson.

Summerville Fire Chief Richard Waring added, “last night’s response is proof that properly trained and equipped firefighters and quick response times through automatic aid save lives.”

Officials say the fire was contained to one room inside the residence. The cause of the fire is under investigation.