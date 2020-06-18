Live Now
Firefighters in Summerville rescue cats from house fire

Dorchester County News

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire and Rescue crews are investigating a fire that damaged a home in the Highland Park subdivision on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the Town of Summerville, Mary Edwards, said crews responded to a structure fire on Longdale Drive around 10:00 p.m. and found fire coming from the garage area of a single-story home.

Edwards said the family made it out of the home safely but told firefighters their cats were still inside.

Firefighters located the cats while performing a search and brought them outside to safety.

Crews were able to get the flames under control within 10 minutes of arrival.

Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services, and the Summerville Police Department assisted with the fire.

Edwards said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

