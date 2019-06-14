Five Points roundabout plans stalled Thursday

Summerville, SC – The plan to overhaul a busy intersection in the middle of Summerville stalled Thursday.

Summerville Town Council postponed the vote on the Five Points roundabout until after they receive right of way drawings for the proposed plan.

The massive intersection improvements were presented Thursday during a Town Council meeting.

The proposed improvements to Five Points include turning the intersection into a roundabout with two lanes. The speed would be lowered, traffic conflicts would decrease, and crashes would be prevented according to the town’s engineering department.

Residents worry about what the construction project would mean for their properties and getting in and out of their driveways.

Over three years, crash data revealed 60 crashes and 13 people injured, according to Town Engineer Russ Cornette.

In April, Cornette presented three options to the Town Council Public Works Committee made up of town council members. The cost of the proposed projects ranged from $830,000 to $875,000.