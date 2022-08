NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.

According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need.

“We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told News 2.

The event will happen at Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, located at 7362 Old Hertz Road in North Charleston.

The giveaway will begin at 4 p.m.